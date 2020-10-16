Tre'vell Anderson Honors TransGriot Creator and Activist Monica Roberts

“I’m glad to be sharing a spot on this list with so many other Black queer and trans folks who are doing the work and committed to our liberation.” — Tre’vell Anderson, Journalist, 2020 The Root 100 Honoree﻿﻿

Tre’vell Anderson is booked, busy and a bad bitch who isn’t afraid to let you know it. The entertainment journalist and host of the FANTI podcast has not only come to slay but also unapologetically make their voice heard.

“As a Black queer non-binary person of trans experience, you know, sometimes the work that we do gets ignored or no one pays attention—or everybody just likes to benefit from it without really uplifting the folks,” Anderson said.



Many of the 2020 The Root 100 honoree’s nuanced works speak to the complexities of Black and LGBTQ identity, something they acknowledge as possible due to the work of trailblazers like the late TransGriot blog creator and trans icon, Monica Roberts.

“It’s important that if you believe Black Lives Matter, that she’s a name that you know and she’s someone that you uplift.”

Anderson speaks about life and shares a special message for their Black, queer, and trans kinfolk and more in the video above.