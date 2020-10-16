The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoOriginals

Tre'vell Anderson Honors TransGriot Creator and Activist Monica Roberts

jessicamoulite
Jessica Moulite
Filed to:tre'vell anderson
tre'vell andersonThe Root 100DailyOverrideblack trans lives mattermonica robertstransgriot
Save

Tre’vell Anderson is booked, busy and a bad bitch who isn’t afraid to let you know it. The entertainment journalist and host of the FANTI podcast has not only come to slay but also unapologetically make their voice heard.

Advertisement

“As a Black queer non-binary person of trans experience, you know, sometimes the work that we do gets ignored or no one pays attention—or everybody just likes to benefit from it without really uplifting the folks,” Anderson said.

Many of the 2020 The Root 100 honoree’s nuanced works speak to the complexities of Black and LGBTQ identity, something they acknowledge as possible due to the work of trailblazers like the late TransGriot blog creator and trans icon, Monica Roberts.

Advertisement

“It’s important that if you believe Black Lives Matter, that she’s a name that you know and she’s someone that you uplift.”

Anderson speaks about life and shares a special message for their Black, queer, and trans kinfolk and more in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is an award-winning Video Producer at The Root passionate about dismantling unjust societal power structures and all things Black culture. She's also probably watching “Living Single.”

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

CDC Says 'Small Household Gatherings' Are Causing a Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Ice Cube Working With the Trump Administration Was Dumb and Naive. Here’s Why

Trump’s Personal Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Continues to Be Racist AF as New Video Shows Him Mocking Asians

Where White People Are Scarier Than Monsters: The Hidden Black History of Lovecraft Country

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement