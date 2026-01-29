White Deputy Who Murdered Sonya Massey in Her Home Finally Learns His Fate

It began with an emergency call for help and a fearful plea from a 36-year-old Black mother who thought a prowler was lurking outside of her Woodside Township home in Illinois. But the terror that visited Sonya Massey two years ago in July didn’t come from the shadows, it came from a man in uniform sworn to protect her. Now, the white deputy behind the trigger learns his fate for ending her life within the walls of her own kitchen.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

The Root previously reported that Sean Grayson, a white Sangamon County deputy, was charged with first-degree murder after he shot at Massey three times in her home on July 6, 2024. Massey was hit once directly under her left eye at 1:21 a.m.; 30 minutes later, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The jury was given the option of considering second-degree murder, which can apply in cases where a defendant believes their actions were justified— even if that belief was unreasonable. He was found guilty of second-degree murder in October.

Now, Grayson will spend the next 20 years in prison for Massey’s murder. The 31-year-old, who had been incarcerated since his indictment, received the maximum possible sentence but will receive credit for time served. Judge Ryan Cadagin said that Grayson will also have a two-year mandatory supervised release, according to local news channel ABC 20.

“I wish there was something I could do to bring her back,” Grayson said. “I wish this didn’t happen. I wish they [Massey’s family] didn’t have to go through this experience.” He also admitted he “made a lot of mistakes that night. There were points when I should’ve acted, and I didn’t. I froze. I made terrible decisions that night. I’m sorry.”

Massey’s daughter Summer — who was 15 when her mother was fatally shot — told reporters after Grayson was sentenced, “Twenty years is not enough, but they did what they could do.” Donna, Massey’s mother, confessed she’s now “afraid to call the police in fear that I might end up like Sonya.”

Massey’s son Malachi also spoke. “I had to step up at 17,” he said. “I had nowhere to go or nothing. I was just lost. I’m figuring it out a little bit now, but I still need my mom… it’s like a part of me is dead.”

Ahead of Grayson’s sentencing, the judge denied his request for a new trial.