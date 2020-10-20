Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Sports

Trademark Filings Might've Spilled the Beans on the Name, Number of Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team

thejayconnor
Jay Connor
Filed to:NASCAR
NASCARmichael jordanBubba Wallace
2
Illustration for article titled Trademark Filings Mightve Spilled the Beans on the Name, Number of Michael Jordans NASCAR Team
Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

In September, Michael Jordan unveiled his plans to become NASCAR’s first Black principal owner in nearly 50 years by forming a Cup Series team with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, and in the time since, other than convincing Bubba Wallace to dip out on Richard Petty Motorsports and drive for him instead, details have been scarce.

But according to CBS Sports, while the team has yet to reveal its name, manufacturer or number, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jordan will likely draw from his own success as one of the greatest athletes in the history of professional sports as he attempts to conquer the world of auto racing.

From CBS Sports:

A company called 2311 Racing LLC in North Carolina, c/o Jump DC, recently filed trademark applications for the number 23 and the name 23XI Racing. On the application, the address listed traces back to a company called The Sacks Group, which lists Jordan as a client.

This is standard practice for teams when entering NASCAR meaning, it is very likely that the team name will be 23XI Racing and Wallace will drive a car with Jordan’s famous No. 23 on it next season.

In September, when Jordan announced his intentions to become a NASCAR owner, he was explicitly clear that he wanted Bubba to remain his own man.

“It’s all going to be what Bubba wants. I’m not going to impose on him with my persona,” Jordan told the Charlotte Observer. “At the end of the day, I want him to have his own identity. If he chooses to drive that number, great! If he chooses another number, that’s great as well.”

If these trademark filings are to be believed, it’s looking like we can expect Bubba to carry on the legacy of the illustrious 23.

Jordan’s team is expected to hit the track and begin competing full-time during the 2021 NASCAR season.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

