Tracy Morgan, star of the popular TBS comedy The Last O.G., has just made history.

On Thursday, it was announced that the legendary comedian and actor will become the first Black person—and only the ninth person ever—to receive the prestigious Entertainment Icon Award from the Friar’s Club. A popular, private New York club, the Friar’s Club is comprised of celebrities and comedians, and is famously known for it s iconic roasts.

Speaking on the award, Morgan explained to The Hollywood Reporter:

“The Friars is a legendary part of New York City and Comedy, two of my favorite things. Some of my biggest influences were in and out of there…I’m following in the footsteps of greatness…I’m humbled and looking forward to a crazy night.”

The First Sunday star is expected to receive the award during an in-person gala at Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26. Al Roker and comedian George Lopez will present the award to Morgan.

“Tracy Morgan is indestructible, he truly is one of the last OGs,” Lopez said, reflecting on the news. “We OGs can survive anything, from new kidneys to new shows. Everything Tracy gets, he gives it life!”



In addition to starring in The Last O.G., which recently wrapped up season four back in December, Morgan can currently be seen traveling across the country as a part of his ongoing “Working It Out” and “No Disrespect” comedy tours. He also recently starred in Coming 2 America, which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets for Morgan’s comedy tours are currently available to purchase. All four seasons of The Last O.G. are also available to stream now on HBO Max.