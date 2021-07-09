Toyota Changes Its Tune, Announces It Will No Longer Donate to Republicans Who Voted Against Certifying Election Results

Photo : Bjoern Wylezich ( Shutterstock )

Last week, The Root reported that Toyota defended itself after receiving backlash for being a top donor to Republican legislators who voted against certifying the election results which declared President Joe Biden America’s new leader.

It now appears the Japanese automobile manufacturer has come to glory on the fact that Republicans who voted to cancel democracy based on “stop the steal” propaganda don’t deserve any of its coins. On Thursday, the company announced its corporate PAC will no longer be doling out donations to so-called political leaders who threatened the sanctity of the vote.

“Toyota is committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy,” the company said in a statement. “We understand that the PAC decision to support select Members of Congress who contested the results troubled some stakeholders. We are actively listening to our stakeholders and, at this time, we have decided to stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election.”

Toyota also noted it “equally supports Democrats and Republicans running for Congress,” and in 2021, the “vast majority” of the corporation’s donations went to members of both parties who supported the certification of the 2020 election results.

According to the Washington Post, Toyota’s change of heart came after the Lincoln Project—which the Post described as “a PAC started by anti-Trump Republicans” (apparently, not all Republicans are Trump cultists and lapdogs)—posted an ad blasting the company for its continued support of GOP members “who enabled, empowered, and emboldened former president Trump and the insurrectionists.” The ad was posted the same day Toyota released its statement, which doesn’t necessarily mean that the statement was a direct response to the ad, but the ad does illustrate how the company’s proverbial feet were being held to the fire.

At the end of the day, Toyota made the right decision in discontinuing its donations to politicians who tried to subvert democracy just to keep a rust-colored bumbling idiot in office. Hopefully, other companies follow suit.

As we previously reported, watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington compiled data that shows nearly three-dozen corporations have donated at least $5,000 to Republicans who tried to steal an election while pushing the lie that the election had already been stolen by Democrats.

All of those corporations need to be called out. People can’t claim to love America if they’re willing to watch its political process be dismantled by government officials whose only real goal is keeping their party in power.