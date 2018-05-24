Screenshot: Fox News

Tomi Lahren appeared on Hannity to speak out about the vicious water attack she endured while trying to partake in a Minneapolis brunch Saturday. As a result, Tonka wants people to know that she’s human and has feelings too, guys! But in the words of Jay-Z: “We can’t hear you, you need more people.”

How that water feel, tho?

“I think people forget I’m a real person and these things embarrass and humiliate me, and for my family, I didn’t want them to be part of this,” she said. “It’s something I have grown used to. Not something I wanted to subject them to. I have a following made up in large part by young girls. I hope they’ll look at this, especially conservative girls, and realize if I can handle this with grace, they can too.”

Cry me a river, and bottle the tears up so someone else can hurl it at you.

Of course, Tinnitus’ supporters, whom I will now refer to as Tomiknockers, will cry foul and say she doesn’t deserve to be assaulted with water. And then there are the throes of people who take the “When they go low, we go higher” route. How’s that been working out for y’all?

Tiki Tiki Tembo went on to say that she’s used to such attacks and that the only reason it bothered her this time was because a video was released.

“This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. It’s not the first time something physically happened to me,” she said. “I usually ignore it. I would have ignored this too if the video wasn’t leaked.”

In any event, watch Tonka’s full interview below.