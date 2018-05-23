Photo: Colin Young-Wolff (Invision/AP)

Tomi Lahren and her mother, Trudy, walked into a Saturday brunch in Minneapolis over the weekend and they didn’t receive a warm welcome. The Lahren women instead got accosted at the Union Restaurant and Topher had water and obscenities hurled at her.



Excuse me while I try to find a fuck to give.

The incidents were captured and posted on Twitter, and in one video, you can see the unidentified person hurl a drink at Tomi’s overprocessed bleached hair.



Tammy’s mom attempted to defend her daughter as the water thrower said, “Fuck Tomi.” When the bouncer, identified by the Blast as Jeremy Jackson, tried to intervene, Tobias was a bit peeved that he wanted her to leave the area instead of kicking out the brunchers.

“I said [to Lahren], ‘I’d like to separate you all if [I] can please –’ and she responded, ‘You’re just going to kick me out for them throwing water? Unbelievable,’” Jackson stated.

Eventually, Jackson did remove the water-thrower from the venue, but by that time, she’d already been labeled a hero.

Of course, in typical caping fashion, people defended Tonsillectomy against her water-attacker’s violence:

Hey ... at least it was only water. I hear those Bloody Marys can burn and the acid probably isn’t good for bleached hair. If you need a little tune to get through your day, one of the brunch attendees remixed the “Fuck that bitch” chant: