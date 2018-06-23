Screenshot: CNN

Will Tom Arnold finally get us those pee-pee tapes of Donald Trump that allegedly exist? The ones of the him in a Moscow hotel with Russian sex workers? Or tapes of him allegedly using the n-word during The Apprentice?

Well, Arnold told CNN that he plans on spending this weekend with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and fixer, and that he “has all the tapes.”

When CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked him directly if Cohen has something incriminating on Trump, and Arnold didn’t answer directly.

“How can he not have something incriminating?,” he said. “How can he not have a thousand things?”

“Is that a yes?” Harlow asked.

Arnold skirted the question.

Harlow then mentioned Arnold’s new VICE show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” in which he searches for the tapes we’ve all been hoping would surface and asks if Cohen has any on Trump.

“Oh my god, he’s got tapes,” Arnold said. “He recorded everybody.”

In a Tweet Friday night, Cohen denied this:

While Harlow did the best she could to get answers out of Arnold, the interview was pretty incoherent at times—much of it due to Arnold’s convoluted responses. Thing is, Cohen does seem like he is in a talking mood. He is under federal investigation and he is pretty upset that Trump isn’t paying his legal fees, which are reportedly bankrupting him.

Arnold responded to trolled Cohen’s tweet last night:

This interview is all over the place, but’ it’s worth a look for entertainment’s sake. Take a look at the full interview below: