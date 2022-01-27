Sometimes “celebrity” editions of reality shows can take the celebrity part very loosely. See the most recent casts of Dancing with the Stars for reference. After a long break, Celebrity Big Brother is returning for Season 3, and its cast is just as eclectic as always.



Advertisement

The show has put together a fun mix of athletes, actors, former teen heartthrobs, comedians and of course Real Housewives.

Per a press release, Houseguests are Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, RuPaul’s Drag Race judges Todrick Hall and Carson Kressley, former NBA star/Kardashian husband Lamar Odom, *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick, former SNL cast member Chris Kattan, Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu, UFC Champion/podcaster Miesha Tate, actress/former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and Real Housewives Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta and Teddi Mellencamp from Beverly Hills.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8 pm on CBS, and will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The show airs several nights a week, leading to the finale Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the format, the cast move into a fancy house where over 90 HD cameras and over 100 microphones record everything they do.

During the game, Houseguests don’t have contact with the outside world. They compete in challenges for prizes and to be named Head of Household, with a Houseguest being voted out each week. The last Houseguest standing wins $250,000.

Anyone who’s ever watched a season of Big Brother can tell you it’s all about choosing the right alliance. Shoutout to The Cookout, the greatest alliance in Big Brother history!

Advertisement

So let’s speculate about who might team up for a possible advantage. Automatically, we’re thinking the Housewives might work together, but they also seem to end up throwing drinks at one another a lot.

Todrick and Carson regularly work together on Drag Race, but that might be too obvious. Perhaps the athletes will all team up, with Lamar, Miesha and Mirai forming a powerful group?

Advertisement

That leaves Todd and Chris Kirkpatrick bonding over their teen heartthrob pasts.

Clearly these are all wild guesses, but I will absolutely be back to say “I told you so” if any of them happen.

Advertisement

Will you follow and obsess over Celebrity Big Brother?

See a complete list of Houseguests below:

Cynthia Bailey (54), Model/TV personality

Todd Bridges (56), Actor

Todrick Hall (36), Entertainer

Chris Kattan (51), Comedian

Chris Kirkpatrick (50), Pop star

Carson Kressley (52), Emmy® Award-winning TV personality

Teddi Mellencamp (40), Television personality

Shanna Moakler (46), Actress/former Miss USA

Mirai Nagasu (28), Olympic medalist

Miesha Tate (35), Former UFC champion

Lamar Odom (42), NBA champion