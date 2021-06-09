Tituss Burgess, Lil’ Jon Tapped as Guest Hosts for New Season of Bachelor in Paradise

(L-) Tituss Burgess at the “Dolemite Is My Name” premiere on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California; Lil Jon attends the Pencils of Promise 10th Anniversary Gala on October 24, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo : Arnold Turnerfor Netflix/ Dominik Bindl ( Getty Images )

ABC may have 99 problems, but finding a host to replace Chris Harrison doesn’t seem to be one.

Less than 24 hours after news broke of Harrison’s departure from The Bachelor franchise, a handful of celebrities have already been tapped to guest host in an effort to help keep the show on the road. And by “already been tapped,” I mean contracts have been signed and the ink is hella dry! (Damn, that rebound was SWIFT.)

Per Variety, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess as well as Grammy-winning, “Turn Down For What” rapper Lil Jon will be taking turns as hosts for season seven of Bachelor in Paradise. Lil Jon previously appeared on an episode during Season 14 of The Bachelorette, popping up as a guest date for lead Becca Kufrin. Currently in production in Mexico, the show is making its return after being canceled last summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Additional celebs include David Spade and former NSYNC band member Lance Bass. This marks the continuation of ABC’s array of guest hosts for the franchise. After Harrison’s comments regarding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell went viral, the 19 year host “stepped aside,” leaving ex pro-footballer and author Emmanuel Acho to take up the mantle and host After the Final Rose. Former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are also serving as double hosts for this latest season of The Bachelorette, which made its primetime debut on Monday. But if you think this breakup story between ABC and Chris Harrison ends on a sad note, think again!

As reported Tuesday by The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai, he’ll seemingly be wiping his tears aways with cash money as an exit agreement with the franchise producers and Warner Horizon was finally reached Monday night. While the settlement was confidential, Page Six reported Wednesday that Harrison demanded $25 million, “and threatened to spill all the franchise’s dirty secrets if he didn’t get it.”

“He has nearly 20 years of dirt,” an ABC source told Page Six.