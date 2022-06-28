Though reruns of the popular 90s hit show Martin and the recently released Martin: The Reunion special continues to put smiles on folks faces, others may be wondering how, when or if the cult classic show would ever return for a reboot. Well, costar Tisha Campbell recently touched on that subject and her answer was part hopeful and part realistic.

Speaking with ET’s Kevin Frazier during a red carpet interview before the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday, Campbell admitted that the possibility of the show coming back on the small screen is always there but that it would be hard due to the passing of costar Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s seemingly jobless friend of the same name.

“Tommy is not with us so that’s a little hard to say,” Campbell explained. “It really is too hard. We would miss him so much. Well, never say never, like Martin [Lawrence] says—but it’s just too hard to see ourselves without him.”

As previously reported by The Root, costar Tichina Arnold also spoke on the reboot, saying that she would like to see something along the lines of animation instead of live action and echoed similar sentiments about Ford.

“We worked very, very hard. But we had a lot of fun. And of course Tommy [Ford] we’ll always miss him and it will never be the same without him,” she explained.

Added Martin Lawrence, “We never had no idea it would take off like this. We just put in the work. It was hard work and got the results.”

All five seasons of Martin are streaming on HBO Max. Martin: The Reunion is available to watch now only on BET+.