Tiger Woods has a busy summer ahead of him, as he’s laid out the next steps in his golf comeback. Yesterday, Woods registered to potentially play in the U.S. Open tournament as well as a pro-am competition in Ireland later this summer.



Advertisement

Woods joined longtime rival Phil Mickelson in dropping his name in the hat to play at the U.S. Open before the registration deadline closed on Wednesday afternoon, although it was a foregone conclusion that their applications would be accepted.



From SI.com For Woods and Mickelson, their entries were procedural; all players were required to submit an application by the deadline in order to play. Woods is among 12 past champions to enter and he is exempt via his 2019 Masters victory. Mickelson’s PGA Championship win last year gave him a five-year exemption.

But filing an application to claim his spot in the tournament doesn’t necessarily mean we should expect to see him on the course at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., when the tournament tees off on June 16th. He could still decide not to play between now and then.



In the meantime, ESPN reports that Woods has already committed to playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, on July 4-5, and in The 150th Open at St. Andrews in Scotland from July 10-17.



The 46-year-old, who holds 15 major golf championships, played in the Masters, his first major since suffering a catastrophic leg injury in a Feb. 2021 car crash, last week. Doctors had considered amputating one of his legs, but instead reconstructed it, leaving him sidelined for more than a year.



Woods walked with a noticeable limp during some parts of the Masters, though he played well enough early in the tournament to make the cut. He finished far behind the leaders, in 47th place.