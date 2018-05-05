There’s been a lot of talk about slavery lately, and sadly, some of it is wildly misinformed. For the record, enslaved black folks didn’t choose to be shackled, torn from their families, then bought and sold in the U.S. only to be tortured by slave owners.

And some of them fought back.



At minimum, there were roughly 250 American slave rebellions in the United States. The insurgents’ goal was liberty, but unfortunately for the rebels, these uprisings came with a price.



In the aftermath of these revolts, rebels were executed, some states wouldn’t allow enslaved African Americans to congregate, and it became illegal for enslaved blacks to learn to read and write.



From the Stono Rebellion to Nat Turner’s insurrection, here are a few times that enslaved African Americans fought back.



