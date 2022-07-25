Three men were arrested at a rally in Boston that the district attorney called “organized white supremacist action,” according to The Associated Press. The Boston Police Department said the three were disturbing a neighborhood of color in Jamaica Plain.



The three were alleged to be members of a white nationalist group known as NSC-131 or the National Social Club. According to the Anti-Defamation League the group is a New-England based neo-Nazi group newly founded in 2019. They “espouse racism, antisemitism and intolerance” and their members include a hefty sum of neo-Nazis and racist skinheads.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced he’s ready to address the rise in white supremacist “action” in Boston.

More from AP News:

Hayden said in a statement that “the presence of white supremacists at a Jamaica Plain book reading” is a “disgrace and a warning.” Hayden noted that another group of white supremacists, members of the Patriot Front, marched through downtown Boston march earlier this month.

“Society everywhere is targeted by these groups, and society everywhere must reject them,” Hayden said, calling Boston a “a waypoint in the crusade of hate launched five years ago in Charlottesville.”

Hayden also said he plans to expand his office to include civil rights prosecutors for situations like these, according to Boston.com. He said Massachusetts and Boston were “targets” for groups to spread hate. Plus, the Patriot Front march wasn’t the only previous incident.

There was another neo-Nazi protest at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a NSC-131 gathering at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston.

The Charlottesville riot seemed to have sent ripples across the country, encouraging the white nationalist groups to broadcast their hate in the streets. This won’t be the last white power march we see.