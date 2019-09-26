Photo: Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to persuade a foreign government to sic the Ukrainian Sherlock Holmes on Joe Biden has created a maelstrom of constantly breaking news stories. Democrats are impeaching, Republicans are obstructing, the president is whining, whistles are blowing, reporters are reporting and I’m pretty sure I read something about a partridge in a pear tree.

So instead of traipsing all over the internet trying to keep up with the President’s shenanigans, you can just keep refreshing this post.

You’re welcome.

Let’s start off with the complete, unclassified whistleblower complaint.



