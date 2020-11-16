‘This Isn’t a Game’: Michelle Obama Not So Subtly Shades President Trump for Holding Up Transition Process

Photo : Gerardo Mora ( Getty Images )

There have been countless calls for President Trump to just accept the L handed to him by the American people and begin the transition process. Adding her voice to that number is Michelle Obama, who shared a lengthy post on Instagram that read the sitting president with the grace and eloquence we’ve come to expect from the former first lady.



Advertisement

She opened the post saying that she was reflecting on where she was four years ago. “Hilary Clinton had just been dealt a tough loss by a far closer margin than the one we’ve seen this year. I was hurt and disappointed—but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won. The American people had spoken. And one of the great responsibilities of the presidency is to listen when they do,” Obama wrote.



At this point, the “Ether” beat instantly began playing on my computer. I don’t even know how— I think it just knew, you know?



Advertisement

She wrote about how she and fellow White House officials began doing the work of preparing the upcoming administration for the job at hand, in the same way George W. Bush and Laura Bush had done for her and her husband. She went on to say this wasn’t particularly easy giving the racist, vitriolic, piece of shit that was about to assume the presidency.



The italicized part were my words, not hers, if you couldn’t tell. I know it’s easy to confuse the tones.



“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me. Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside,” she continued.



She talked about how she spoke with First Lady Melania Trump, going over everything from the increased security, to what it’s like to raise children in the White House. The “Ether” beat intensified here because it’s this next part where she puts all they asses on blast.



Advertisement

“I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do—because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego. Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don’t like them or wish it had gone differently—the presidency doesn’t belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories—whether for personal or political gain—is to put our country’s health and security in danger. This isn’t a game,” she wrote.



Talk to him, Michelle!



Her post comes almost two weeks after Election D ay, and over a week since it was projected that Joe Biden would be the next President of the United States. During that time, President Trump has refused to concede and has instead taken to pushing conspiracy theories on Twitter. The General Service Administration has refused to begin the process of “ascertainment,” which provides the incoming administration with the funds and resources it needs for a smooth transition of power.



Advertisement

Not only that, no notable Republican has pushed the President to act like an adult. At best they just shrug it off; at worst, they go along with his baseless claims of a rigged election.



This would be a bad look at any time, but it’s especially egregious as coronavirus cases skyrocket throughout the country and a smooth transition is necessary to ensure the Biden administration has the tools and information it needs to combat the pandemic on day one .



Advertisement

Obama concluded her post with a call to action for the President and the party that enables him.



“So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

