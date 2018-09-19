Photo: Photo by Jonathan Bachman (Getty Images)

Join The Root and special guests Janelle Monáe and Angela Rye as we partner up with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign at the campus of Spelman College on Thursday, Sept. 27.

The event is part of #WhenWeAllVote’s Week of Action; all around the country, our #ForeverFirstLady and her campaign co-chairs will host registration drives and rally attendees around one of our most important civic responsibilities: voting.

November’s midterms are crucial both on a national and a local level, and many energizing new leaders have stepped forward to try to shake up the status quo.

If you’re in the Atlanta area (or plan to be), come through between 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sept. 27 and be part of the movement—just remember to RSVP here! (We’re grown, and movements need RSVPs.) Janelle Monáe and Cousin Angela would love to see you there—they told me themselves (P.S. Michelle can’t make it, but she’s going to know if you don’t).

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Root is an official media partner of When We All Vote.