You can tell Donald Trump is at least a little bit nervous about what may be waiting for him behind the curtain of the Mueller investigation. Nearly everyone who was formerly associated with him has in some way, shape or form fallen, turned on him or decided to take a plea deal because the weight of being one of Trump’s (and tangentially, likely one of Putin’s) puppets is just way too much.

On Monday, Tinyhands took to Twitter to praise Roger Stone because, unlike Michael Cohen, Stone has gone public repeatedly with his proclamation that he will never testify against the president. Stone is currently under scrutiny in the Mueller probe because of possible contacts he had with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

In an interview with This Week on ABC, Stone said. “there’s no circumstance under which I would testify against the President because I’d have to bear false witness against him.”

“I’d have to make things up, and I’m not going to do that,” he added.

Like the wannabe Tony Soprano he is, Trump took to Twitter to praise Stone for not snitching.

“I will never testify against Trump.” This statement was recently made by Roger Stone, essentially stating that he will not be forced by a rogue and out of control prosecutor to make up lies and stories about “President Trump.” Nice to know that some people still have “guts!”

Notice how he refers to himself in the third person and even puts “President Trump” in quotes because at this point, not even he can believe this shit is really real.

But it is, and Trump’s praise of Stone—which was paired with a condemnation of former fixer Michael Cohen—looks weirdly like witness tampering.

I’m not the only person who thinks this. Plenty of people across Twitter expressed the same concern, including Trump biographer Tim O’Brien and Republican lawyer George Conway-husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway—who referenced a section of the law that pertains to tampering with a victim, witness or informant.

What has Trump promised Stone to make him willing to fall on his sword for the king of the deplorables? Could he possibly know a pardon is waiting for him at the end of the line?

Stone told ABC that there is no pardon deal in the works and that he has not discussed the possibility of a pardon for himself or Paul Manafort. Trump told the New York Post just last week that while he has “never discussed” a pardon for Manafort, he “wouldn’t take it off the table.”

And as far as believing anything any of these people say anymore—with so many lies being exposed on a daily basis, we can’t put anything past them.

There is no honor in the current White House. Our “president” is nothing more than a megalomaniac reality TV star who is several ass shots and lip injections away from becoming a Kardashian. And that would be fitting, considering his love affair with Kanye.

This “president” has eroded the office of the presidency and turned it into a corrupt game of Mafia. He doesn’t care about the American people. He doesn’t care about the way he is tearing down the image of the United States for the rest of the world. He is a self-serving lunatic, and he lacks the self-awareness to see where his hypocrisy and delusion come together to form a Voltron of fuckery that we may never recover from.

And as we all sit in disbelief and watch this go on day by day, we can now sit with the knowledge that not even Donald Trump believes he should be president.

“President Trump” indeed.

If he is going to put quotation marks around his alleged job title, I think we all should as well.