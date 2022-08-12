Today in another episode of all skinfolk ain’t kinfolk, rapper Rubi Rose gave non-Black people a pass to say the N-word in her latest interview. The emcee was a guest on a Twitch channel hosted by Adin Ross. Rose initially mistook the white host for a light-skinned Black man, which prompted Ross to ask her if he’s allowed to say the N-word.

No one’s really shocked that that is the first thing he would inquire about—but it’s disgusting nonetheless. Her response was also out of pocket.

“I’m personally OK with anybody saying it, as long at their intent isn’t to be rude,” Rubi Rose answered. “Because I’m sure, Adin, you love Black people. You have a lot of Black people on the channel. You love Black music, probably. So, as long as the person isn’t saying it with malicious intent, personally, ’cause I have Mexican homegirls and White homegirls who be saying it, I don’t care about about other people. We’re friends and they are cool with it.”

Rose and Ross were joined by other Black male guests on the channel—and they were just as shocked as the rest of us. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to call out Rose’s ignorance.

One user tweeted: “Rubi rose pretty but got 2 teaspoons of brain just floating in her head cause girl what...”

Another insisted that the media ignore Rose altogether by stating: “I wish y’all would stop interviewing Rubi Rose.”

Although Rose is allowed to express her opinion, I hope people realize that she does not speak for all Black women.