'They Want Us for Our Black Faces on Their Diversity Reports': Delroy Lindo Is Still Fighting The Good Fight in First-Look Clip

Delroy Lindo in The Good Fight Ep. 407 “The Gang Discovers who Killed Jeffrey Epstein” Photo : Courtesy of CBS All Access

No one knows how to lay down the law via facial expression quite like Delroy Lindo and in the Season 4 finale of The Good Fight, he continues to be about that action.

Episode 407 “The Gang Discovers who Killed Jeffrey Epstein” Season Finale. Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart are hired to investigate the death of high-profile New York inmate Jeffrey Epstein. Back at the office, STR Laurie continues to tighten their grip on the firm by forcing Diane, Adrian and Liz to conduct layoffs. But the enraged trio won’t go down that route without a fight and hatch a plan in hopes of shaking off their corporate overlords once and for all.

This one is actually pretty timely given the buzz around the recent Jeffrey Epstein documentary release on Netflix.



In an exclusive clip of the episode obtained by The Root, Adrian Boseman (Lindo) is attempting to convince Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald) and Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) to take out a significant loan (with an even more significant risk since Liz is a single mom) so that they can finally escape the ownership hold of their corporate overlords, STR Laurie.

The Good Fight | Season 4 Finale Exclusive Clip - The Root / CBS All Access (YouTube)

“They don’t value our work, our employees, our history or our culture!” Adrian exclaims. “They want us for our black faces on their diversity reports.”

Say that, Adrian!! “Diversity and inclusion” has been long critiqued since it seems to be more about optics than true equity and there are black employees within multiple industries who can relate to Adrian’s impassioned plea.

Again, if you’re not familiar, this is the same guy who broke the internet when The Good Fight clip of him resurfaced in which he challenged a white anchor to say the n-word live on-air, since white folks want to say it so damn badly. Like I said, he’s always about that action.

The season 4 finale of The Good Fight, Ep. 407, “The Gang Discovers who Killed Jeffrey Epstein” will be available to stream Thursday, May 27 on CBS All Access.