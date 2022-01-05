It’s often said that in regard to the rampant racism and discriminatory behavior that permeates this God-forsaken planet, that silence is complicity. But what’s it called when you’re loud and proud about being inconvenienced by treating marginalized groups—of which you don’t belong to—with dignity and respect?

I guess it’s called “America”—or in this instance, “Jay Gruden.”

On the same day that the Washington Football Team announced that it would reveal its new name on Feb. 2, a week or so before the Super Bowl, Sports Illustrated reports that the franchise’s former head coach appeared on Russell & Medhurst, a Washington D.C.-based radio show, to spew his unique brand of bigoted fuck shit.

“Are you guys just trying to figure out the new name? It’s so exciting.” Gruden asked the show’s hosts sarcastically. “I don’t think anybody really cares other than you guys.”

He continued, “I don’t want to ruffle any feathers, but they should’ve never changed the name in the first place.”

SPOILER WARNING: Anything that comes after “I don’t want to ruffle any feathers, but...” is about to do exactly that. And while it’s safe to say that Washington never should’ve hired Gruden in the first place—though the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in that family—the team absolutely did the right thing by ditching its previous name—even if it was only because owner Dan Snyder’s hand was forced.

For 87 years, the franchise’s monicker was literally a racial slur and I’m pretty sure Gruden wouldn’t keep that same energy if the team was named the Washington Caucasians or the Alabaster Assholes (which is reportedly a finalist for the franchise’s new name). Which reminds me: Y’all think Gruden is down with critical race theory?

Gruden sounding like one of America’s founding fathers should come as absolutely no surprise whatsoever, but in the end, this is a teachable moment: Shutting the entire fuck up is always an option.