These Rappers Believe the World Is Flat. Their Theories Will Blow Your Mind

We all know the Earth is round, right? Well, according to some of the biggest names in the industry, not so much. It’s a debate as old as the world itself: Is Earth really round, or is it flat? And although plenty of scientists have shared evidence of the planet as a globe, some folks simply don’t believe it.

The debate about Earth’s shape dates back to ancient civilization, according to scientists like Dr. James Garvin. The Greeks and Egyptians documented evidence of the world’s roundness. And this knowledge was only later confirmed by early mariners, philosophers and modern scientists.

So why do so many people like rapper Wiz Khalifa think Earth is flat? According to the University of Melbourne, the issue stems from Americans growing distrust in experts. These conspiracy theorists are called “flat Earthers.” So if folks don’t believe science, we’ll just let these three rappers give us their best theories...

Wiz Khalifa

During an episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” the rapper got candid about some of his not-so-popular theories. “I just believe that we live on a flat plane,” he told the podcast hosts. But while many flat Earthers question if astronauts really went to space, Wiz Khalifa’s beliefs comes from his own personal experiences.

“It’s only because I’ve traveled so much,” he continued. “I think that there’s more masses than what we see because it was one thing before but it spread out,” the “Black and Yellow” rapper said referring to Pangea— the ancient supercontinent which eventually split into the seven continent we know today, according to scientists.

Khalifa went on to explain when he travels, “the routes that we take and how we do it, it’s not possible to go up and down. You’re just going straight.” He continued saying, “I never looped around. I never was on one place and then went to the other coast from that place. You always go the long way.” It’s important to note airplanes don’t fly in straight lines. In fact, they fly following the natural curve of the globe... and that’s according to science.

Fivio Foreign

Adding to the list of flat Earthers is New York City rapper Fivio Foreign. The drill artist has had his share of controversial moments over the years, including when he came out as a MAGA supporter. But many fans were shocked once Fivio came out as a flat Earther.

In fact, the “Big Drip” rapper told his fans he would get to the bottom of things. On X, he said he’d ask President Donald Trump whether the Earth was flat, and as you can expect, the internet had a field day. “You were going to ask trump if the earth is flat? You’re unlocking new levels of stupid every day,” @leanpockets responded.

B.o.B is one of hip-hop’s best kept secrets. After exploding into the industry with records like “Airplanes” and “Nothin’ on You,” the Atlanta rapper’s career took a hit after he came out as a flat Earther. But unlike your average conspiracy theorist, B.o.B had a real plan to find out the truth.

In 2017, the rapper started raising money on GoFundMe to prove his flat Earth theory. He was ready to send satellites into space to see what’s really going on up there. According to him, Earth isn’t round; instead, its shaped like a dome.

“I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites, as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve,” he said during a video. The GoFundMe failed to raise enough money, so consequently, B.o.B never got his wish.