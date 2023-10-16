These Memorable Songs Prove Monica Is Absolutely Not ‘the Most Forgotten’ Singer Among Her Peers

Nineties R&B offered us a spectacular, game-changing roster of female singers. Mariah was in full superstar mode, Whitney was still topping the charts, Brandy was a music and TV star and Monica gave us the heartbreak tracks we’re still singing. Though she was an essential part of that legendary lineup, Monica recently revealed that she considers herself “forgotten” amongst her superstar peers. During The Shop: Uninterrupted’s live tour stop in Atlanta, the “Love All Over Me” singer discussed her long career in the music industry and how she sees her place in R&B.



“I was able to really enjoy my career because I didn’t have any expectations,” Monica said. “I was not looking at stats, I was not worried about awards. I’m actually a person that, for all the records I’ve broken, I really have never won any awards. I’m really the most forgotten if you think about it.”

Welcome to The Shop UNINTERRUPTED Live Tour Atlanta with Quavo, Monica, & Lou Williams

When she says she’s “forgotten,” the singer is talking about the attention she receives in comparison to her counterparts. Over the years, Mariah, Whitney and Brandy have often found themselves as the subjects of tabloid headlines. You really don’t see Monica getting that same level of scrutiny.

Advertisement

“I’m pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want,” she said. “But when I say that I am often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards, was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category and still lost. But I went out to eat and kicked my regular shit after. I was not bothered because that’s not what I do it for…That is really my point when I say that oftentimes I’m forgotten in those spaces. ”

Advertisement

We’re very clear about how amazing and unforgettable Monica is, but just in case you needed a reminder, here are five of her best songs.

Advertisement

“Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)“

Monica - Don’t Take It Personal (Just One Of Dem Days) (Official Video)

She let us know right from the start that she was an artist we needed to pay attention to. The way she compels her lover to stick around, because her need for alone time isn’t about them shows wisdom well beyond her young age.

Advertisement

“The Boy Is Mine”

Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine (Official Video)

Because their careers were so entwined, music writers and critics desperately wanted to drum up a rivalry between Monica and Brandy. Funny how they never do this with male artists. They answered back with the chart-topping, Grammy-winning hit. Since its release in 1998, it has launched countless karaoke duets, talent show performances and drag competition showdowns. It’s a straight up classic.

Advertisement

“Angel of Mine”

Monica - Angel Of Mine (Official Music Video)

When your contemporaries are some of the greatest singers of all time, people can forget how fantastic your vocal range is. On “Angel of Mine,” Monica reminded everyone that she could pull out the runs and high notes when she wanted to.

Advertisement

“Before You Walk Out of My Life”

Monica - Before You Walk Out Of My Life (Official HD Video)

Even though this was one of her earliest singles, the emotion she’s able to present made it very clear that Monica had endless potential. Though it has a very ‘90s sound, the song has a timeless quality to it that only she could’ve given it.

Advertisement

Monica - So Gone (Official Video)

“So Gone” signaled Monica’s growth and maturity as an artist. With unforgettable lyrics and production from Missy Elliott, the song follows a dysfunctional couple through infidelity and obsession. Monica’s gripping vocals combined with the video for a captivating story.