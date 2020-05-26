‘There's an African-American Man Threatening My Life’: Karen Calls Police on Black Man for Asking Her to Leash Her Dog

Screenshot : The Telegraph ( YouTube )

A white woman took Karen-ing to a whole new level when she called the police on a black man in New York City’s Central Park after he asked her to follow the rules and put a leash on her dog.

A video recorded by birdwatching enthusiast Christian Cooper has gone viral, showing part of his confrontation with Amy Cooper (no relation—although it wouldn’t be surprising if she called the police to report her last name stolen by a black man), who refused to put her dog on a leash in an area in Central Park where he said leashes are required.



Christian told NBC New York that he only confronted Amy because “If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings.” Christian started recording his exchange with Leashless Lizzy after he offered her dog a treat, which he said he did because “the only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash.”

What Noncompliant Nancy said next isn’t shocking but it is proof that a lot of white people know exactly what they’re doing in weaponizing the police against black people they consider a nuisance. In the video, Racist Rebecca can be heard threatening to call the police on Christian and tell them “there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”



Listen: We see white privilege and entitlement on full display all the time, but it takes a special brand of caucasity to call the police on someone for asking you to stop breaking the law. But, sure enough, Amy made good on her threat and can be heard on the phone with 911 dispatch saying, “There is an African-American man. I am in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.”



Christian didn’t try to interfere with her call but he kept recording.



“I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I’m not going to feed into this,” he said to NBC New York. “We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that.” Christian had already left by the time the police arrived.



While Amy was on the phone repeatedly asserting that a black man was threatening her, she can be seen lifting her dog up and dragging it by its collar. Eventually, she finally put it on a leash—after which Christian told her “thank you” and stopped recording.

After the video made the rounds on social media and Amy received massive amounts of criticism for being racist as well as abusive towards her pet, she was put on administrative leave by her employer, investment management company Franklin Templeton.



Additionally, Amy “voluntarily surrendered” her dog that she adopted a few years back, according to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue. The organization said while the incident between Dogless Daria and Christian is being addressed, the dog will remain “in our rescue’s care,” adding that “he is safe and in good health,” NBC reports.

Amy eventually apologized.



“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told NBC over the phone. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”



“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person,” No-shit Nichole continued. “I’ve come to realize, especially today, that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury.”

You can view the video below.