There’s a Little Something for Everyone in This Week’s Good-Ass Games at Good-Ass Prices

What it do, y’all!? It’s ya boy DJ Professor J, the master of money savin’, coming at you with some more sales that will keep your wallet feeling right. I don’t know if you can tell, but I recently revisited Jet Set Radio Future and let me tell you: that shit still slaps.



Believe it or not, I actually got some recommendations for Xbox, Playstation, and Switch! We eatin’ good today, fam. So without further ado, let’s get into some vidya games.

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, $9.99 on PlayStation, Free with Xbox Game Pass

Mhmmm, since y’all had to decide to let your freak flags fly for the tall woman in Resident Evil Village, I had to put this one on the list. I’ve only played this game in fits and starts, but trust me when I say this shit is mad unsettling. You play as Ethan Winters, a man who is searching through a derelict plantation to find his missing wife. If I had to describe the aesthetic of this game in one word: gross. The environments just feel icky, and if you happen to play the game in PSVR, the ickiness is only intensified.



The game got some great reviews, and in the few hours I’ve played I can attest to the game being creepy as hell. I figure if you’re going to be horny about something, you should at least have some context as to why you’re horny about something.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, $23.99 (PlayStation)

I played the hell out of this game in college by virtue of buying any game that Criterion Games developed. Revisiting this game as an adult has been perfect as its gameplay loop is perfect for picking up, getting in a few races, and then putting down. Considering that you, reader, are likely a fellow adult I think the pickup and play nature may appeal to you.



The game does a solid job of integrating simulation-style racing with more arcade-style mechanics. The takedown mechanic from the developer’s Burnout games make their way into this title, adding a little bit of destructive fun to the incredibly tight racing mechanics. The game allows you to play car chases from both sides of the law.



While it’s always fuck 12 all day, but it is fun being able to wreck your competition regardless of what side you choose.

Megaman 11, $14.99 (Switch)

Despite being a 28-year-old millennial, I empathize with my gaming brothers and sisters who came before me. Without you, there would be no me. Literally. My mother is a huge ass nerd, and that’s why I am the way I am.

So for y’all I present Megaman 11. If you’re a fan of the old games, you’re in luck, as Megaman 11 is basically just new-Megaman. You jump, you shoot, and try to survive a series of harrowing boss battles. It’s the Megaman you know and love with modern graphics and gameplay. If that’s the vibe you’ve been looking for, here you go.



So that’ll do it for me this week. It’s the beginning of the month so PlayStation Plus subscribers can grab Control: Ultimate Edition and Concrete Genie for free. Control is a straight banger I recommend everyone play, and Concrete Genie is a solid offering for those of you who have a PSVR.



As always, wash your hands, wear a mask, and play more video games.

