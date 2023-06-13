The Wonder Years - Season Premiere WED JUNE 14 on ABC - Stream on Hulu

Despite the show’s setting, it has a timeless quality. The Williams may be living in the ‘60s, but the series could just as easily be about a family in modern times. It really feels like I’m watching hilarious dinners that my family had in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

“Family is timeless. Whether you’re a child of the 60s…or a child now, there are certain things that all Black families can relate to,” Hill said. “And there’s sometimes an even greater story that all families can relate to. Saladin [K. Patterson, executive producer] and the entire writing staff has done a great job of crafting these stories to reflect that.”

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Dean, so for EJ, he’s exploring the natural progression of the character. We all know how hard these pre-teen years are when you’re still basically a kid, but you definitely start to feel older. The young actor is ready to see more growth from Dean.

“I think the challenge for Dean is trying to really understand to be more mature. What I’ve learned with Dean is [he] is a very petty character,” Williams said. “Dean doesn’t realize that what he’s doing is bad until everything already goes wrong. He’s a kid, his parents aren’t really shoving problems onto him. He’s having a normal life. He’s going to school, he’s hanging out with friends, he’s liking girls, all of those things that kids do. He’s getting older, he’s going into eighth grade. He’s dealing with his friendships, So maturity is the biggest thing.”

