By the time the ink was dry on Biden’s announcement about student loan forgiveness this week, Republicans were already on Twitter and cable news shows complaining about it.

Right-wing media darling Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told Newsmax that “it’s completely unfair” to forgive borrowers’ student loan debt.

For those who don’t know, on Wednesday, Biden announced $10,000 in Federal student debt forgiveness for borrowers making under $125,000, meaning they no longer have to pay those loans. He also forgave $20,000 in Federal student debt for pell grant recipients.

The fact that Taylor Greene and other conservatives were freaking out over just $10,000 to $20,000 in debt forgiveness makes what happened next infinitely more hilarious.

On Thursday, the White House Twitter account composed a round-up thread of major Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness contrasted against the amount of Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP) forgiveness each of them received.

The loans were created to help struggling businesses during the pandemic afford payroll and other business-related expenses.

PPP loan borrowers who met certain requirements were eligible to receive full loan forgiveness.

And as it turns out, many Republicans took full advantage of the PPP loan forgiveness program, including Taylor Greene, who had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven, according to the White House.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who you might remember was under investigation for allegedly trafficking a minor, had $482,321 in loans forgiven, according to the White House.

Pennsylvania Republican Congressman Mike Kelly, who complained that plumbers and carpenters were paying off Wall Street b ankers’ loans, had close to a million dollars in PPP loans forgiven, according to the White House.

The list goes on and on, and we highly recommend you take a look at the rest of this thread for some laughs.

But all jokes aside, it does serve as a good reminder that folks in glass houses probably shouldn’t be throwing stones.