The Tear-Jerking True Story Behind Biracial Country Star Tanner Adell's Latest Single 'Going Blonde'

If you’ve seen country breakout artist Tanner Adell with big, obnoxious blonde wigs lately, we’re here to tell you there’s more to her aesthetic than just channeling old Dolly Parton.

After making her big break by being featured on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album, Adell has been gaining popularity and rolling out new tunes. The artist’s latest single “Going Blonde” is indeed inspired by the country legend Dolly Parton, however, Adell wrote the song as an emotional ode to her biological mother.

After years of holding on to the heartbreaking story of finding her way from adoption to searching for her biological family, Adell found the courage to tell the world her story.

Grab your tissues, this is a deep one...