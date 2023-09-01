The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can't See Ourselves Without

Fashion

The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can't See Ourselves Without

Hey, four-eyes, these ain't your granny's glasses!

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: izusek (Getty Images)

As someone who can leave home without my eyeglasses, I’m always on the hunt for stylish frames. Choosing the wrong style can instantly take you from glamorous to granny vibes. Luckily, eyewear has come a long way since Grandma’s day. These days, there are plenty of color and style choices that can be the perfect accessory to all of your looks. And even better, there are Black-owned and led brands that take our unique facial features into account.

Advertisement

If you have to wear glasses, you’re gonna want to check out these frames from Black-owned brands. And if you don’t, you may just have a reason to start.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Glemaud X Tura

Glemaud X Tura

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: tura.com

Haitian designer Victor Glemaud teamed up with leading optical designer Tura, to create Glemaud X Tura, high-fashion sunglasses and optical frames tailored to fit women of color.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

3rdEyeView

3rdEyeView

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: shop3rdeyeview.com

3rdEyeView has only been around since 2014, but their stylish frames, like the Amor, a blinged-out frame with gold detail, have people talking.

Advertisement

But they don’t just make cool glasses, they’re doing cool things in the community, including their On Sight initiative offer vision screenings and new eyewear to the underprivileged.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

NRODA

NRODA

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg, Angela Simmons and Rick Ross are among the celebrities who have been spotted rocking NRODA luxury eyewear. With a collection of styles that feature bright colors and bejeweled accessories, these frames are more like works of art.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Ember Niche

Ember Niche

Advertisement

Founded in 2017, Ember Niche is known for their quirky unisex frames made of high quality cellulose acetate. These frames are so much fun, you’ll want to wear them every day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Bôhten

Bôhten

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: bohten.com

For African-inspired eyewear that is oh-so stylish, check out Bôhten, a luxury brand founded by Nana Boateng Osei and Nana Kwadwo Osei. Not just fashionable, they’re also socially responsible, sourcing sustainable materials from around the world. Stylish stars like Dwayne Wade have been spotted in their frames.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Vontélle Eyewear

Vontélle Eyewear

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: vontelle.com

If you’re looking for frames in show-stopping shapes and colors, Vontélle has got you covered. The brand was started by two friends who were looking for eyeglass frames that made a statement. All of the frames in the collection reflect their unique sense of style. And some, like the Kente Green frame, honor their culture. Want to try before you buy? You’ll love the virtual try-on feature on the website.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Coco and Breezy

Coco and Breezy

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: cocoandbreezy.com

Twin sisters Corianna and Brianna Dotson are the creative forces behind Coco and Breezy, designer optical and sunglasses that are one of a kind. Since 2009, their frames have been the talk of the fashion world, including the infamous “third-eye” sunglasses worn by Prince.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Shades of Shades

Shades of Shades

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: shades-of-shades.com

There’s a reason why celebrities like Christina Milian and Eva Longoria love Shades of Shades. The luxury brand of nude-colored eyewear looks amazing on melanated skin. But before you write these nudes off as boring, you should know that there are 14 shades that range from Milk to Mocha. Their user-friendly website is ready to help you find the perfect frame in the shade and shape that suits you best. There’s even a makeup compatibility chart that lets you match your foundation to your frames.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Godnii

Godnii

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: godnii.com

Detroit-based Godnii takes its inspiration from local fashion and culture. These handcrafted, sustainable frames are

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Vuliwear

Vuliwear

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: vuliwear.com

Vuli means “shade” in Swahili. And when you’re wearing Vuliwear unisex sunglasses, you can block out those harmful UV rays in style. All of the nylon lenses have a mirror coating in a unique design inspired by nature, like the Pearl, a funky pair of aviators inspired by the red dragonfly.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

SWAV

SWAV

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: swaveyewear.com

The self-described “world’s first inspirational eyewear company,” SWAV Eyewear frames are designed to give the wearer the confidence they need to achieve greatness. We love The Influential, a colorful biodegradable cellulose acetate frame that makes a stylish statement.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Kimeze

Kimeze

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: kimeze.us

For simple frames with modern twist, check out Kimeze, a London-based unisex eyewear brand. The collection features acetate and metal frames that are smart and sexy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Anwuli Eyewear

Anwuli Eyewear

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: anwulieyewear.com

Optometrist Dr. Nwamaka Ngoddy founded Anwuli Eyewear after noticing that several of her Black patients had trouble finding frames that fit their unique facial features. Anwuli means “joy,” and that’s exactly what you’ll feel when you’re wearing these chic premium frames named for African royalty.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Savant and Scholar

Savant and Scholar

Image for article titled The Stylish Frames From Black Brands We Can&#39;t See Ourselves Without
Photo: savantandscholar.boutique

Chicago optician Jamel Marshall founded Savant and Scholar, a line of sunglasses and opticals that are simple and striking.

Advertisement

16 / 16