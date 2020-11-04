‘The Squad’ Is Still in the Building as AOC, Omar, Pressley and Talib All Win Reelection to the House

Photo : Alex Wroblewski ( Getty Images )

It’s no secret that the 2020 election has been and continues to be stressful AF. It’s been particularly stressful for progressives whose attitudes appear to range from uncomfortably uncertain to complete doom and gloom amid election results already reported that make it clear that, regardless of who wins the presidency, America is showing it s racist, conservative ass.

But there is good news on the horizon for progressives: The Squad is still in the building.



That’s right, good people, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have been reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives.



Since these women of color act as a four-member Justice League to the Trump administrations Legion of Doom—along with the fact that they ruffle the feathers of the commander-in-go-back-where-you-came-from on a regular basis—it’s welcome news in an otherwise nerve-wracking election to know that they will still be in the House stepping on necks and taking nobody’s shit.



According to CNN, which projected the incumbents’ victories Tuesday night, none of their opponents really stood a chance. Least of all, those who came for Ocasio-Cortez’s seat.



From CNN:



Ocasio-Cortez will win reelection to New York’s 14th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican John C. Cummings and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera of the Serve America Movement party, CNN projects. The race for the deeply Democratic seat representing parts of Bronx and Queens in New York City was never considered competitive. Yet the high-profile first-term congresswoman, often called AOC, fundraised at an aggressive clip and faced well-financed opposition in her first reelection bid. Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $17 million over the course of the campaign, while Cummings raised roughly $9.6 million and Caruso-Cabrera with more than $3.3 million, according to campaigns’ fundraising reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. The race also saw an abnormal amount of outside spending — overwhelmingly against Ocasio-Cortez. One group, “Stop the AOC PAC” spent $68,370 on digital advertisements and voter outreach in opposition to Ocasio-Cortez.

According to the New York Times, AOC won just under 75 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, t he Hill reports that Talib claimed victory in her first race against a Republican challenger. Talib’s opponent, David Dudenhoefer—who has chaired the 13th Congressional District Republican Committee since 2013—won only 19.8 percent of the votes while Talib got an impressive 76.9 percent, according to the Detroit News.

Omar and Pressley claimed sound victories as well.

From the Hill:

Omar brushed aside GOP challenger Lacy Johnson after he failed to make inroads with his promise to fight poverty and crime through education reform and business savvy. Omar and Tlaib were the first Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018. Pressley won her strong blue-leaning district over write-in Republican Rayla Campbell. In announcing her win, Pressley said on Twitter: “Together, we have fought for our shared humanity. We have organized. We have mobilized. We have legislated our values. I am so proud to be your Congresswoman & your partner in the work.”

Omar and AOC both celebrated The Squad’s victories on Twitter by shouting out sisterhood.

I’m personally going to celebrate with this video of Pressley hitting the wobble like a champ.