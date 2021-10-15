Because there wasn’t much controversy in the news this week, I assumed this week’s Mailbag would be light on content. So instead of discussing the emails, DMs and tweets from aggrieved white people, I wanted to focus on something entirely different:

Respect.

Contrary to what you may think, we care what you think of us. So, today’s Mailbag is going to be one of the most respectful, caring M ailbags of all time. Insults are so 2020. Today, we will consider your opinions and examine them at face value.

Advertisement

Our first set of letters comes from readers who worry that our article calling out Kyrsten Sinema will make her more obstinate.



From: BFred

To: Michael Harriot Call her a thirsty bitch all you want, but given what you’ve seen of her behavior so far do you think this kind of treatment makes her more or less likely to come around to a compromise that other Democrats like? Can’t talk about the teeth and then be surprised when she uses them.

From: Sarah

To: Michael Harriot If we are going to change politics, it can’t start with name-calling. I don’t disagree that Sinema is a privileged c**nt but if Sinema ever sees this, I guarantee she will ignore the well laid out arguments because of the profanity.

Dear Sarah and Fred,

I have a few questions for you.

Can you name a time when Black people ever achieved their rights by being nice?

You’re probably thinking of the nonviolent c ivil r ights movement, but white people hated that. Or, maybe you’re talking about the end of slavery, but whites actually slaughtered Black people and both political parties promised white voters that they would not make Black people equal. Even the white abolitionists didn’t favor equality and most thought Black abolitionists were too radical.

G/O Media may get a commission The Modern Guide to Sex - Masterclass Practical Sex Education

Learn about sex in a healthy way with topics related to pleasure, consent, relationships and sexual health Buy for $29 at Normal

Now, I’m not saying this is all due to racism. In fact, I can’t name a single movement where white people achieved equality or significant change by being respectable and using nice words. Not the American Revolution. Not the women’s suffrage movement. Not the right to vote without being landowners. Not the right to bear arms. Not the anti-war movement. Not the abortion rights movement. Not the pro-life movement. Not the LGBTQ movement.

But here is the thing:

In all those previously white movements, the argument was always about the actual thing they were fighting for. The Loyalists thought America should remain a colony. They didn’t disagree on whether violence was necessary for America to free itself from Britain. Men didn’t think white women should vote. They weren’t concerned with the marches and the boycotts. Pro-choice activists argue that a woman has the right to choose. Anti-abortionists argue that abortion is murder.

Advertisement

But when it comes to liberty and equality for Black people, there’s a subtle diversion tactic that white people always employ. They argue about the tactics instead of the result. Few people argue whether police have the right to shoot Black people in the face. They can’t argue about the data that cops disproportionately use force against African Americans, so instead, they argue about protesters shutting down traffic and ask why we don’t focus on Black- on- Black crime

They can’t explain why they believe that there is large-scale voter fraud, so instead, they argue over whether the Voting Rights Act is racist against white people. They can’t argue that there aren’t racial disparities in the education system, so they argue over whether we should fix it with school choice, affirmative action or testing.

Advertisement

My final question is the most important one.

Why do you think white people know anything?

There is not a single instance in American history where the majority of white people, without being pushed, agreed to give non-white people anything. Not citizenship, not integrated schools, not the right to vote, not equal education, not criminal justice reform...Nothing.

Advertisement

If Black people needed advice on what kind of language or behavior would convince white people to stop being so fucking racist, white people would be the last place we would look for suggestions. You don’t know shit about it. In 400-plus years, white people collectively haven’t come up with one single good idea to create a country that is free and equal. And trust me, you’ve had time.

So, if you think that speaking to Sinema in a polite and respectful tone would magically produce a result that has never happened in the history of Kyrstendom, I’m gonna need an example.

Advertisement

Otherwise, fuck that...

Lovely, smart, educated white woman

OK, let’s see if it works.

The next two correspondences are about our coverage of NBA superstar Kyrie Irving.

Advertisement

From: TurnpikeIke

To: Michael Harriot Y’all get around them white folks and demean black ppl for making choices that they believe. Sad I thought some of you ppl were better then that. What ever happened to herd immunity, technically if Kyrie is the o ly one unvaccinated everyone should be fine

Advertisement

Dear sirs or madmen,

If you notice, I rarely denigrate a person who is reluctant to take the vaccine. I understand hesitancy. I am, however critical when people take their personal, uninformed opinions and use them to the detriment of others. But, for the sake of this argument, let’s forget about whether Kyrie’s opinion is scientifically sound. Let’s forget that Kyrie also advocated for the flat earth theory. Let’s ignore the fact that you don’t seem to know how “herd immunity” works. Let’s even forget the legal, logical and constitutional arguments about vaccines. Instead, let’s approach this from a different perspective because it comes up often.

Advertisement

Why does anyone have the responsibility to respect Kyrie Irving’s beliefs?

Whether it is about COVID, religion or politics, I often hear about respecting the opinions of others. Where does this idea even come from? No one has to respect a person’s opinions or beliefs. In fact, no one has to respect anything. They only have to honor a person’s rights. People believe all kinds of stupid shit. Some people believe God is infallible except when his divine operating system makes someone gay or trans. Some people believe Black people inherently have lower IQs. Some believe that Miracle Whip is better than mayonnaise. I don’t respect any of those opinions—even if I respect the person who holds those opinions.

Advertisement

And, when two opposing opinions are in conflict, which one should we respect? Why should anyone respect Kyrie’s decision any more than the health and safety of the vendors, coaches, players, ball boys, security guards, fans and those who wipe spit, sweat and blood off the court? All of those people have choices, too! And lives.

But most of all...

Why should I respect Kyrie’s beliefs?

If everyone has opinions, beliefs and thoughts on an issue, then, at minimum, half of those beliefs are invalid or wrong. So if Kyrie’s beliefs about a medical issue conflict with the medical community, the CDC, the research and all of the doctors, microbiologists and scientists who I have personally talked to, why wouldn’t I respect their beliefs over the 17th best basketball nigga?

Advertisement

This is not a rhetorical question. Here is the answer.

Kyrie has never had to work a real job. He has no medical knowledge. He doesn’t even own a microscope. Even among his colleagues, he has less formal education than most. He has demonstrated that he doesn’t know how shapes work. He has the right to say whatever he wants and the right to not play if his employer requires him to be vaccinated.

Advertisement

But, of all the opinions about COVID, vaccines and work that exist in the world, perhaps Kyrie Irving’s is the one we should respect the least.

Y’all knew this would make white people mad:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear everyone,

The following is a true story.

In 2014, I interviewed a guy named Kyle Hunt, who told me about this thing called “white genocide.” When white people heard the actual interview, they said I was promoting racism. Hunt was a member of a little-known movement called the “alt-right.” In 2016, before it became a topic of discussion, I wrote about how these alt-right people were infiltrating the GOP via the Trump campaign. Again, I was the real racist.

Advertisement

In 2017, I wrote a racist article about how this group called the Proud Boys were building chapters across the country. The same year, I amped up my racism to write about the little-known militias called the Oath Keepers and the III Percenters. I was being divisive and racist against white people for doing so. The next year— three years ago, we played the race card by publishing an article about how Tucker Carlson had gone full white nationalist and was spouting an ideology called “White Replacement Theory.” We were derided as race-baiters when we predicted post-election violence and court challenges to the 2020 election.

We were called racists for reporting on each one of these stories. These topics have become so commonplace in mainstream outlets, the fact that these racist groups exist isn’t even questioned.

Advertisement

So, one day, I wrote a thing about something and white people called me racist.

I respect their opinion.



