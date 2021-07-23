The Root's Clapback Mailbag: Believe

Lift Every White Voice: The National Clapback Anthem

Lift every white voice and whine

Tell Black folks what’s on your mind

Whine with the harmonies of caucasity

Let white tears pour from their eyes

Until white privilege dies

Let them sob and moan with white fragility White people be racist as fuck because they don’t know us

White people be saying dumb shit cuz they don’t really know stuff We clap back every week

At their emails and tweets

Until they cease

All white suprema cy

Let us begin.

Our first group of letters is aimed at well-known racist Zack Linly who, besides being anti-white, has dedicated his life to pushing Critical Race Theory on white people with blatant lies.

From: Frank Perry

To: Zack Linly

Subject: CRT Hey Zach, you are described as a “poet”, activist, writer, etc by kind liberal hacks. They forgot to mention that you are a radical, racist asshole. Dimwits like you who continue to blame white people for all the shortcomings of your race are actually the racists themselves. We seldom , if ever, hear black people take responsibility for their own conditions, like ghettos, lack of education, propensity toward violence, dominating the welfare rolls and prison cells, fatherless kids, etc. Everything that you and your ilk find inconvenient is labeled racist, and dumbed down to placate and pacify a race that uses violence to get its demands met. It seems that absolutely nothing is ever your fault. Everything is the white man’s fault. That’s disingenuous, cheap, lazy, racist, cowardly, and a lie. CRT is reverse discrimination, a form of racism en vogue with blm “peaceful protesters” and spineless white liberals. Booker T Washington said “rights go hand in hand with responsibility”, something so common sensical yet not understood by many ignorant , finger pointing idiots of today. You’d most likely refer to someone like him as an Uncle Tom, because he’s referring to black people pulling up their pants, working hard to achieve goals, and eliminating the continuous reliance on handouts from the left, who buy votes via welfare, food stamps, and other bogus “social “ programs. All races should become educated, work hard, take care of their families (unlike the overwhelming number of baby daddies who walk away from their offspring), show respect, etc. Expecting people to do that is not racist. However, blaming white people for all of your problems is. You’re just a lazy, radical, race baiting whiner.

From: The squatch

To: Zack Linly You’re a real piece of work, aren’t you? Not only are you a biased, race-baiting, hateful, disgusting person, you’re also a sorry excuse for a “journalist.” I don’t have a dog in this fight, but the fact is that pieces of shit like you in the media are THE problem in this country. Constantly pushing a divisive narrative about how everyone that isn’t black must certainly own a cotton plantation. Inserting your one-sided and ill-informed views into every article you write isn’t journalism. It’s social media for prepubescent teens. Try reporting the news fairly sometime instead of being a half-assed social warrior with zero arrows in your quiver. I’ve never ever written an email like this in my life but you take the cake, sweetheart. Grow up or fuck off.

From: Carmen To: Genetta Adams Why not report the news without the bias toward conservatives?I am Puerto Rican of white, black and Taino Indian heritage, but the Indian features are very apparent.

Let me tell you that I am astounded how whites in this country have been indoctrinated that because they are white they are inherently born racist and continue to be do, so they must bow down to a minority in this country. The country is deemed racist despite the black race having vast funding poured into their communities and handed many opportunities not offered to Hispanics and Asians, or even disadvantaged whites. Hispanics have had to achieve the American dream through our own initiatives with little assistance from the government. It’s better that way so no owns us, as we see the African-American is so owned by the powers that be.

The country according to Jack Linly is inherently “racist”. When I grew up in New Yotk City in the 50's and 60's everywhere my family went to whether hospitals, and state and local agencies, most of the jobs were taken by blacks.Today I see blacks employed as mayors, police chiefs and in high positions in civil service, and in the private sector. Very few Hispanics and Asians have these advantages.

I find that when the word “diversity” is said it only includes blacks, no other minority groups. Blacks are 13% of the population, Hispanics are 18%, and with Asians we are the majority. But, do you see us included in the equation.Growing up I witnessed very little discrimination from whites. Matter of fact, I had the most caring Caucasians who were good, caring, and wanting to see me get ahead in life, so I achieved the American drew after leaving the south Bronx ghetto.

Whites today are not to blame for what transpired in this country 100 years ago. I reject Linly putting down the two ladies who don’t want their children indoctrinated with this initiative called CRT.I would say you, Linly, is the one indoctrinated to hate whites, and maybe to hate himself.

Carmen L

Dear e veryone,

When I was a kid, growing up, I attended a very conservative, fundamentalist church. It was cult-like. Visiting other churches was frowned upon. Women could only wear long skirts and had to cover their heads in church. Luckily, my mother was a little more progressive, so she allowed her children to be heathens and commit sins such as was going to school dances, football games and even the movies. Still, I believed that my religion was the truth.

One of the reasons I left that church was how they treated women. If an unmarried woman turned up pregnant or even had sex, she was punished and reprimanded publicly. Not only were male “sinners” not treated this way, most of the time, the women who had offended the church rules had done so with a man who was also in our church. The last straw was when a woman, no more than 21 or 22 years old, was forced to apologize in front of the entire church for her pregnancy.

Anyway, recently, a woman stepped forward to admit that she had been sexually abused by one of the ministers. Then other women stepped forward. And more came forward, until there were at least a dozen accusations against many of the respected leaders. But the interesting thing was the church’s response. Some of their family members didn’t believe them. Others told them that “this wasn’t the way to do this.”

Twenty years ago, if you had told me this, I would have sworn it was an attack on “the truth.” I may have admitted that there are some abusers in my church, but would never have accepted that my religion was fundamentally wrong.

That’s how white people do.

Part of me believes that white people are so anti-CRT because they don’t know the truth about history. It is reasonable to believe that they are so resistant to the truth about history, inequality, police brutality and racism in general because white people are so dumb, they’d actually quote Booker T. Washington to another Black person. They honestly think that Black people don’t care about crime or education because that is the only thing they have ever been told. They have been segregated and indoctrinated into the cult of white supremacy for so long that they truly believe they know the truth.

But y’all know.

I knew that I had been raised in a place that placed all of the burden of sin on women. I knew that the version of religion I learned was infused with toxic misogyny, sexism and abusive patriarchy. This scandal with my former church had been going on for months before I found out during a conversation with my mother. I didn’t know any of the names or the people who stepped forward. But I believed her.

Because, deep inside, I knew.

Just like you.

This dude is mad at Tonja Reneé Stidhum for something she wrote.

From: Phuck Yu

To: Tonja Renee Stidhum You are a lying cunt bitch. There is no voter suppression and 80% of African Americans, support voter ids. Stop spreading misinformation, you low iq propagandist. Time for you and people like you to be arrested and tried for numerous crimes against humanity.

Dear Mr. Phuck,



I could list a number of facts and statistics about voter suppression. I could give you links to articles and studies about this subject. But I can tell, from your email, that you are a sad Phuck.

Tonja is worried about Yu. Before she forwarded your email, she warned me that I’d never seen someone who’s as stupid as Phuck but I didn’t believe her. Then, after a few days passed, I realized that she hadn’t sent it. I asked her why, and she said that she didn’t give a Phuck because Yu wasn’t very bright. It took some convincing, but she finally sent me the Phuck shit I had been asking about.

After reading your diatribe, you seem like the kind of person who cries himself to sleep balled up in the fetal position every night. But there’s a way you can stop being such a Ph uck wad. I think you can address your mental issues with therapy. Maybe your lack of intelligence stems from your mother, Phuck. Maybe you’re racist because you hung around some negative Black people. Yu sounds like someone who hung around with Phuck niggas. I guess what I’m suggesting is that you should blame the person who’s responsible for turning you into such a dumb Phuck. Instead of sending Tonja to jail for crimes against humanity...

Perhaps Yu should go, Phuck, yourself.

Finally, this, on the article about the Republican Party’s single issue

From: Jim H.

To: Michael Harriot You are horsehit racist! It is due to racists such as you that we have problems in this country!

From: A.

To: Michael Harriot Hi Mr Harriot, your article titled, “White People vs. Everybody..” (Whoever wrote that headline should pay close attention to English grammar. But English grammar is “white supremacy”. That is the problem !!) Have you ever read the popular book, “The inconvenient minority..” by Kenny Xu ?? You will enormously benefit because it will expand your horizon !!

From: Arland

To: Michael H. Why do you believe what you believe? Don’t you know you don’t have to fall for the same monolithic thought that plagues your community?

Dear Arland, A. and Jim

There’s something that I’ve always wondered about that maybe you could answer:

What do white people believe in?

Seriously, I’d like to know.

Do you believe that Black people should go back to Africa when we criticize the greatest country in the world or do you believe that a true patriot would try to Make America Great Again? Do you believe that Black people and Mexicans are lazy or that we are stealing your jobs? Do you believe that the 2020 election was rigged but not the 2016 election?

Do you believe that I am tearing America apart by talking about racism but racism is not tearing America apart? Do you believe that Black people, Asians, Muslims, Mexicans all oppose the GOP because we’ve been hypnotized by the Democratic Party but the vast majority of white people vote Republican because they are smart? Do you believe I don’t know what I’m talking about because Black people have been misled about white supremacy but you know a lot about this thing that doesn’t affect you at all?

Mostly, I want to know why white people can admit that all the white enslavers, racists, segregationists, lynchers, Jim Crow advocates, Klansmen, genocidal maniacs and regular conservatives throughout the entire history of America were absolutely wrong but these conservative white people know what the fuck they’re talking about.

Maybe white people don’t believe in anything.

Except whiteness.



