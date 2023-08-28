The Root Staff Breaks Down the Beauty Products They Can't Live Without

Part of my job is staying on top of all of the hottest makeup and skin care products around (pretty dope, right?). And yes, I could spend hours in the aisles of Sephora and Ulta testing products. But I thought why not do a little research closer to home?

Advertisement

Because I’m always down to try something new in the beauty department, I decided to check in with The Root staff to see what products they love. And since they blessed me with so much goodness, I just had to share it with you. These are the beauty products our staff can’t live without.

