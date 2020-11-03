Vote 2020 graphic
You cannot be Black in America without a sense of idealism and hope for this country.

- Michael Harriot -

Politics

The Root’s Live Election Blog, Prayer Circle and Dumpster Fire Watch Party

Michael Harriot
Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
and Terrell Jermaine Starr
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020Donald Trumpjoe bidenelectionthe black voteDumpster fire
6
Save
Illustration for article titled The Root’s Live Election Blog, Prayer Circle and Dumpster Fire Watch Party
Graphic: Elena Scotti, Photo: Getty Images, AP, Shutterstock

Welcome to the season finale of America!

In the previous episode of this long-running reality show, the villain, played exquisitely by veteran reality show veteran Donald J Trump, played a racist dog whistle as an uncontrolled coronavirus dumpster fire killed more than 200,000 Americans. Meanwhile, Joseph Robinette Biden appeared out of nowhere to save the country.

Will our viewers vote the villain off the island or will America end in flames?

The Root’s Senior Politics Editor Stephen Crockett, Senior Reporter Terrell Starr and Senior Writer Michael Harriot will bring you all the relevant plot twists and updates into the wee hours of the morning while trying their best to abstain from breaking open the brown liquor.

Stay tuned!

