The Root Presents It's Lit!: What We Read to Get Us Through 2020

Illustration : Angelica Alzona

Merry Christmas or whatever you’re celebrating this holiday weekend, Bibliophiles! Understandably, you may not be able to celebrate in person with loved ones this year, but we hope you’re still finding comfort and joy—perhaps in the pages of a good book? There may not have been much to celebrate in 2020, but there was an abundance of great reads from incredible writers, writers who helped us find a happy distraction in books—and inspired the launch of The Root’s first literary podcast!

Advertisement

With just over a dozen episodes under our belt and some amazing writers already on deck to join us in the new year (and yes, we’ll be dropping Episode 15 on New Year’s Day), what we know for sure is that for all the books and writers we’ve featured so far, there are far more we haven’t had the bandwidth to cover (which we’ll also be finding new ways to feature in the new year, since we can never showcase enough Black brilliance). With that and the spirit of giving in mind, in addition to discussing some out favorite reads on this week’s podcast, here are a few more of 2020's recommended reads we’ve loved (or can’t wait to dig into over the holidays) .

Advertisement

Hear what your book-obsessed hosts have been reading on Episode 14 of The Root Presents: A Special Holiday Episode of It’s Lit!, now available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, Amazon, NPR One, TuneIn, and Radio Public.

