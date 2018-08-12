Photo: Win McNamara (Getty Images)

Updated: Sunday, August 12, 2018, 2:34 p.m. EDT: Black Lives Matter DC marches through the streets as counterprotest to 2nd “Unite the Right” rally.

It’s the World Series of White Supremacy. Nazipalooza. The Stupor Bowl. KKKhristmas.

Yes, the much-anticipated Unite the Right 2 rally begins today and The Root will be at ground zero documenting the gathering of the unseasoned who plan to converge on the nation’s capital and voice their support for Caucasian Civil Rights.

Stop laughing, that’s actually a thing.

The protesters are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Eastern at Foggy Bottom station where they will march to Lafayette Square and exercise their constitutional right to racism from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Lafayette Square demonstration will face the White House where I’m sure Donald Trump will rise from his tanning bed, brush the KFC crumbs from his chest and admire his handiwork while he listens to slow jams and whispers bromantic nothings into the ear of his soul mate, Vladimir Putin.

You can follow the Unite the Right protests and counterprotests here all day and into this evening. We will be streaming Facebook Live footage from our Facebook page and post videos clips and live footage on our Instagram page. We will also update this page throughout the day with pictures, footage, news and observations from the Unite the Right 2.

Stay tuned.