Yara Shahidi is an award-winning actress, producer, change agent and breakout star of ABC’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series black-ish. Shahidi is now the executive producer and lead of its Freeform spinoff series, grown-ish, where she plays Zoey Johnson, an ambitious, fashion-forward college student, on her journey of figuring out adulthood.

We’ve literally watched her grow up on the small and big screen. Shahidi’s film career spans from childhood favorites such as Imagine That (2009), opposite Eddie Murphy, to the timely socio-political romance Sun Is Also a Star (2019), centering around immigration and inclusion. Shahidi has recently been tapped for the iconic role of Tinkerbell for the 2022 Disney live-action reimagination of Peter Pan & Wendy. In 2019, Shahidi expanded her relationship with ABC by signing a multi year producing deal with her business partner and mother, Keri Shahidi, under the moniker 7th Sun Productions.

Off-screen, Shahidi is a full-time student at Harvard University where she is earning a B.A. in s ocial s tudies and African American studies. She is a champion for inclusive media programming and an advocate for equity. Shahidi is a sought-after public speaker, in conversation with university peers and thought leaders such as Dr. Angela Davis, President Obama, Harry Belafonte Jr., former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Dr. Cornel West, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Inspired by her extensive work with P resident Barack Obama and f irst l ady Michelle Obama, Shahidi founded Eighteen x 18 in 2016, now called WeVoteNext, to shine a light on Gen Z and BIPOC inclusion in the political process. When asked about her ability to network and build relationships, Shahidi stressed the importance of authenticity.

As Shahidi focuses on utilizing her platform to empower and inspire others, she continues to be one of Hollywood’s most heralded talents.

