The Root 100: It’s Time for Nominations. Who Will Rise to the Occasion?

Photo : Jaze Uries ( The Root )

The Root 100 isn’t just a celebration of black excellence; it’s a celebration of those who rise to the occasion when the moment calls for it. And in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the nation facing the most consequential election of our lifetime in November, there is no shortage of opportunities for greatness.

Advertisement

Last year, Stacey Abrams topped our 2019 list and not only has she continued to rise to the challenge of this year with her Fair Fight 2020 initiative that targets voter suppression in battleground states, but her name is also now on a shortlist of vice presidential candidates for presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden. Before winning the Pulitzer Prize for spearheading the New York Times’ 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones landed on our list last year for the fifth time.



But the list isn’t only about recognizing the famous and the well-connected. National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson and Newark, N.J., principal Akbar Cook, who opened an on-campus laundry for bullied kids and launched a Friday night recreation program to keep his students out of trouble, are examples of educators who go above and beyond to take care of our children in a place where they should be safe but are often most vulnerable.



Advertisement

But finding these extraordinary people is not easy—and that’s where you, the reader, can help. Now until June 30, please take a moment to tell us about those amazing individuals who exemplify excellence, who rise to the challenge when no one else will. We’re looking for African Americans age 25 to 45 who have excelled in the past year in the fields of social justice, politics, entertainment, sports, media, the arts, science/technology and business.



To nominate someone for The Root 100, please fill out this form.