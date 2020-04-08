Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
VideoNews

The 'Rona Isn't a Joke: Black New Yorkers Share Their Frightening COVID-19 Experiences

Jessica Moulite
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscovid-19New York Citycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicblack people and COVID-19
1
Save

The tongue-in-cheek assertion that “black folks can’t get the coronavirus” hasn’t aged well.

New data show that black people are disproportionately contracting and dying from the coronavirus. Experts suggest this is due to current health disparities already faced by black Americans in this country, such as underlying medical conditions and limited access to medical care. Other very real determinants brought on by white supremacy also impact how black communities deal with illnesses, such as neighborhood density or things like being able to even afford a doctor’s visit or receiving adequate care from racially biased doctors.

Advertisement

And the numbers don’t lie: In states like Illinois and Louisiana, black people account for a massive proportion of deaths from the coronavirus, especially in relation to their overall population sizes.

New York is currently the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks in the United States. In New York City, preliminary reporting by race and ethnicity shows that black and Latino folks have the highest death rates from the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Three black New Yorkers describe their experiences of contracting the virus in the video above and share their thoughts on the ease with which celebrities have access to testing, what they want those in power to know, and more.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is a Video Producer for The Root. She loves telling stories people often times can't tell themselves—and Oprah. She's probably watching Black 90s reruns.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Are They Ready for Love in the Age of Corona? Tiffany Haddish and Common Are Reportedly Self-Isolating Together

#SocialDistancingWhileBlack: Video Allegedly Shows Doctor Allegedly Strangling Black Teen for Not Social Distancing...Allegedly

Mississippi Gov. Declares April ‘Confederate Heritage Month’ as Global Pandemic Rages On

Jared Kushner Is a Goddamn Idiot

Latest on The Root

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement