The Reason T-Pain Has Beef With Private Jets is Hilarious...But Relatable

Despite likely having money for days, T-Pain is still willing to cut costs in certain parts of his life, specifically traveling domestically. Although he could afford to take private jets, the Grammy award-winning singer prefers to save money flying commercially.

On Tuesday, the “Buy U a Drank” singer took to Instagram to show the world how much bread he saves from taking a comercial flight instead of a private jet. He said in the post, “To take a private jet from Atlanta, to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. And y’all are asking me… Do you understand what I’m saying?”

He later mocked people who may make fun of him for this decision, saying, “No private jet?! What you’re not taking a private jet?! You not spending all this money to go make money? Why would you do that? In What world is that smart?”

Although he’s not the popular singer and songwriter we once knew, T-Pain is still making a good living for himself in other ways.

In the last couple of years, he’s transitioned into an internet personality that gets paid to play video games. During a a June 2021 interview with Steve-O on his “Wild Ride” podcast, the Florida-based singer said, “I’m making more money off of video games than I have made in the last four years. Just playing them. Playing video games.”

In another interview in August 2024, he detailed just how much money he makes playing video games, saying he makes “50,000 to $60,000 an hour.”

He shared that one time 7-Eleven paid him $250,000 to play any game he wanted for two hours. Even though he admits to not being that good at the games, he always has fun doing so.

Wouldn’t you if you were making $50,000 an hour?