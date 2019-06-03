Photo: Gregory Shamus (Getty)

While Drake has made himself the talk of this year’s NBA Finals with all his trash talk on behalf of his beloved Toronto Raptors, the rapture Sunday night during Game 2 was about a much bigger player: Barack Obama.



The beloved forever former president garnered cheers from the Toronto crowd of “MVP! MVP!” as his image was shown on the big screen as he sat watching the game next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ever gracious, as the crowd at Scotiabank Arena gave him a standing ovation, a smiling Obama acknowledged the attendees.

Advertisement

Prior to the game, Obama, entering the building with his typical swag and wearing a stylish leather jacket, even acknowledged the Canadian-born rapper, the Times reports, asking Drake, “You behaving yourself?” as the two shared a greeting.

Behaving himself? That may have been too big of an ask even from a favored president.

After going after Steph Curry in Game 1, Drake during Game 2 went after the injured Kevin Durant — who’s yet to play this series — the Times reports, by wearing a jacket with a vintage image of actor Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone on the back with the word, “KEVIN?!?!?!”

Advertisement

The Raptors took the L in Game 2, and the series now heads to California.

Guess we’ll see how bold Drake is when he’s on American soil.