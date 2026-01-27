The Real Alleged Reason Why ‘Wicked’ Besties Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Received No 2026 Oscar Nominations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the “Wicked: For Good!” New York premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

While the race to the 2026 Oscars have officially begun, there are at least two people who won’t be gracing the red carpet: “Wicked: For Good” stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. And now, we finally no why.

As we previously told you, the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were released about one week ago and the aforementioned film was noticeably missing. Not a single nomination was given to this second iteration of “Wicked,” despite the fact that Paul Tazewell made history last year at the Oscars when he became the first Black man to ever take home the award for Best Costume Design. Yet and still, accolades of the past will be the things this film will have to hold onto as nobody in-front of the camera or behind it was recognized this year.

Fortunately though, for those of you who have a hard time figuring out how that could happen, you have a new interview published by News Nation to thank for providing some answers. In the piece, the outlet spoke to more than a handful of Academy voters to get their take on why “Wicked: For Good” was shut out of this year’s race—and let’s just say, they didn’t mince words.

For one voter, they expressed that while Erivo and Grande had great onscreen chemistry, they felt the movie itself wasn’t all that and their offscreen behavior soured them. If you’ll remember, we highlighted a few instances during the “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good” press run between the two actresses that rubbed fans and viewers the wrong way. From their curiously close interviews and interesting red carpet behavior, the two talented artists have been a trending topic for way more than their films, sadly.

That’s why hearing this voter explain his reasoning doesn’t surprise us too much.

“The movie wasn’t that great. The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart,” the voter explained. “I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying.”

Another voter echoed similar sentiments, adding: “The movie wasn’t that good and (Erivo and Grande) sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again. Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again.”

Now, while their uncomfortability may have some merit, it should be stated here that the Oscars and nominations should center the acting prowess that displayed onscreen—not anything off it. So, of course, once these anecdotes were released, folks online had plenty outrage.

if cynthia was a white woman she would have been rewarded, praised, and coddled by the gp for instinctively putting her life on the line to protect her friend but since she’s not, she’s this big rowdy black woman who should’ve known better. — ؘ (@itsosadly) January 25, 2026

“if Cynthia was a white woman she would have been rewarded, praised, and coddled for instinctively putting her life on the line to protect her friend but since she’s not, she’s this big rowdy black woman who should’ve known better,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Mind you, this whole narrative about Cynthia being aggressive started because Ariana was PHYSICALLY ATTACKED on a red carpet and Cynthia just tried to protect her. This is one of the most insane and scary smear campaigns I’ve ever seen in my entire life, I’m so fucking angry,” said another.

“So let me get this clear rapist, abuser, pedophiles, racist and others can get nominated and win any year but you draw the line in…… a woman of color being a good friend?” one other user questioned.

Added another: “So they didn’t vote based on her acting skills….”