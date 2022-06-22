Forever Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are continuing to expand their post-White House reach and influence. On Tuesday, it was revealed the couple has landed an exclusive, multi-year, first-look deal with Audible.

According to Variety, this move comes after the pair ended their partnership with Spotify back in April stemming from the fact that they nor the streamer could agree to terms for a new deal. Now, under this new Audible deal, the forthcoming slate of projects will have the ability to live on multiple podcast platforms and will “reflect the companies’ [Higher Ground and Audible] shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.”

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard—and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” President Obama explained in a statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”



Added Michelle Obama: “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible. Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories—while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them.”

Don Kutz, Audible’s Founder and Executive Chairman, echoed, “We have long recognized President and Mrs. Obama’s historic capacity to captivate. We are thrilled to welcome two of the most profound voices of moral and intellectual leadership of our times into the Audible fold, and to be able to elevate President and Mrs. Obama’s singular ability to provide hope and uplifting guidance—needed now more than ever—through their voices.”

In addition this deal, Higher Ground also has an ever-increasing TV/film production deal with Netflix.