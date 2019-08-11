Photo: Getty

Here it comes: your regular reminder that Simone Biles is the most dominant athlete alive—and, at 22, the Greatest Gymnast of All Time.

Biles made history again this weekend at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, where she became the first person ever to land two twists and two somersaults coming off the high beam.

Here it is:

And because you definitely need to see it in slow motion, here it is again:

There are few certainties in life: death, taxes, and Biles blowing our minds.

The history-making dismount came after a disappointing floor routine for Biles. The five-time Olympic medalist attempted another unprecedented move, a triple-double during her floor exercise, but just missed the landing.

The triple-double incorporates two flips and three twists in the air, and has never before been attempted by a woman gymnast in competition.

“I’m still really upset about floor,” Biles told USA Today after the day was completed. “I did end on a good note, so that makes me happy. But I’m still disappointed about floor.

Biles said her frustration stemmed from knowing how well she can do, and falling short of it.

“I feel like I compete for perfection. So whenever I don’t do that, it really irritates me,” Biles continued.



Biles, currently in first place at the meet, will be back in action tonight for the second and final day of competition. As CNN reports, Biles is expected to win her sixth U.S. title tonight—making her only the second woman in history to do so. (The last woman was Clara Schroth Lomady in 1952, and if you want to know the kinds of gymnastic routines that were going down in the ’50s, let this video be your guide.)



GOATS gonna GOAT.