'Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing' Is Coming to A Week 1 NFL Game Near You

The performative gestures from brands now trying to show that they care about Black lives—all of a sudden in 2020—have been ridiculous, hilarious, and cringe-worthy. Here’s one that fits all three descriptions perfectly.



The National Football League will be playing “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem, at the beginning of each Week one game when the season opens in September.

ESPN reported the news, which came from a source who says the measure is intended to recognize victims of police brutality. The Black anthem will reportedly be played or performed live before “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was notoriously blacklisted from the League for kneeling during the playing of the anthem to highlight the fact that Black people in this country still have to fight for the right to life and liberty.

Apparently the NFL is all on board with all Black everything now, and is considering listing the names of people killed by police on jerseys or helmets and also producing educational programs about victims as part of its commitment to address systemic racism.

From ESPN:

The league hopes its efforts demonstrate “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” the source wrote in a text message. “This is key to educating fans, and becoming a prominent voice in the fight to end racism.”﻿



Is it just me, or is it more than a little suspicious and presumptuous for a company to pivot from actively opposing anti-racism efforts to “becoming a prominent voice” in the fight to end racism?

Another question—who asked for this?



