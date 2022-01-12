The always busy Samuel L. Jackson is set to return to television in March. His highly anticipated AppleTV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey will premiere its first two episodes Friday, March 11, then debut new outings every week, per TVLine.



Based on the Walter Mosley novel, the series stars Jackson in the title role as “an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.”

As previously reported by The Root, Mosley is also writing the six episode series, and executive producing alongside Jackson, his producing partner Diane Houslin, David Levine and Eli Selden for Anonymous Content.



The series co-stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Bosch), Damon Gupton (Black Lightning), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Walton Goggins (Justified) and Omar Miller (Ballers).

Adaptations of classics are always a difficult tightrope to walk, however, with Mosley bringing his own work to the small screen, and Jackson reminding the world of his dramatic skills, this could be something special.

Jackson is coming off a busy year, as he spent 2021 with starring roles in the latest entry in the Saw franchise Spiral, action sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and The Protégé with Maggie Q.

He also voiced Nick Fury in multiple episodes of the animated Marvel series What If…?, and will once again play the MCU’s top spy in Secret Invasion. The Disney+ project finds Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos dealing with a secret Skrull takeover.

Jackson’s upcoming films include the animated comedy Blazing Samurai and action movie Argylle.