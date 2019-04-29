There are three types of people in this world:

Those who like flats

Those who enjoy drums

Those who don’t know we’re talking about chicken

And one member of the Grammy-nominated group SWV fall into each of these categories.

In the latest installment of “Black Ass Game Show,” the R&B legends share their preferences between box braids and finger waves, Biggie and Tupac, and a whole lot of blackness in between.



Catch even more from Coko, Taj, and Lelee on BET’s new series Ladies’ Night, premiering Tuesday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET.