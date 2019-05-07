What does it mean to take charge?



The phrase means different things to different people, but ultimately taking charge is all about owning one’s destiny. Get. Your. Life. No one else is responsible for your career, your happiness, or your decisions, except for (you guessed it) you.



Last week The Glow Up along with VSB partnered with Toyota, and headed to the City of Brotherly Love for “Taking Charge,” an empowerment panel. After all, taking charge of your life is a Very Smart Way to Glow Up. Watch The Root’s own VSB and The Glow Up give us the major keys to taking control.

See the entire video above.

