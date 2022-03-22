Good Morning America co-anchor and ex-NFL star Michael Strahan will be delving deeper into the TV space thanks to a new series expected to drop at ABC soon.



Advertisement

Per Variety, the medical drama—titled The Front Line—will tell the story of “Sebastian ‘Bass’ Clark, a professional athlete-turned-doctor who left the front line of the football field to start over on the front lines of healthcare as a medical resident—a transition that a handful of real-life NFL players have actually made. The project follows Bass and an ensemble of doctors and staff at a prestigious Pittsburgh hospital as they navigate high-stakes medical cases with all the adrenaline, warmth and big-heartedness of a great sports movie.”

Strahan will executive produce through his SMAC Entertainment banner, alongside Constance Schwartz-Morini and Thea Mann. It will also be executive produced and written by Marc Halsey, who’s currently serving as executive producer for another medical drama on Fox, The Resident.

In addition to this new series, Strahan’s SMAC’s array of projects include: the $100,000 Pyramid on ABC, ESPN’s More Than an Athlete (which is currently in its second season), The Cost of Winning and State of Play: Happiness on HBO, Barstool Sports’ Coach Prime, Play it Forward on Showtime and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild on TNT.

Strahan is continuing to merge the two worlds he knows the most—sports and TV/film—by extending opportunities to fellow ex-NFL players such as Fred Anthony Smith. Smith was recently named as Unscripted Development Chief for SMAC earlier this month.

“Like us, Anthony got his start at the @nfl, and we all appreciate the incredible opportunities provided by the shield,” Strahan said in a post online. “We are looking forward to new and continued success in the Unscripted space!”