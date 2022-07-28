The National Park Service has added Shady Rest Golf and Country Club a listing on the National Register of Historic Places, according to Patch.com. The very first Black country club in the whole country will now be considered a historical landmark, as should every historically Black site.



Scotch Plains is a predominantly white (currently and historically) town in New Jersey, home to gorgeous big houses and fancy golf clubs. In all my years living next door to the town, I would’ve never thought a Black country club existed there.

Shady Rest was originally a property called The Westfield Golf Club which was bought in 1921 by a group of Black investors known as the Progressive Realty Company, Inc. The club was a recreational space for Black people who were not allowed membership to other private clubs due to segregation. According to Preserve Shady Rest, the club became widely known and hosted some our biggest icons including W.E.B DuBois, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

You could play golf, ride horses, dine and listen to live music. Unfortunately, in 1938 the property went into foreclosure and was given over to Scotch Plains Township.

More on its preservation from Patch:

Located at 820 Jerusalem Road in Scotch Plains, Shady Rest is now considered a national landmark. It is listed among all the buildings, sites and districts across the nation worthy of preservation because of their significance in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering and culture. “We could not be more pleased,” said Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo in a statement. “For a number of years, the volunteers of the Preserve Shady Rest Committee, chaired by Tom Donatelli, have been steadily working toward achieving this important designation. The listing will further ensure that Shady Rest will remain an American landmark for perpetuity, enjoyed for generations, protected from development and a living reminder of a dark era in this nation, when African-Americans faced segregation.”

Much of the 1800s architecture had to be shaped up totaling to $1.1 million in rehabilitation, the report says. The historic features of the building were restored including the chimneys, ball room, walls and fireplace. Councilman Matt Adams said renovations will continue but encourages folks to come take a look and get a glimpse of the history.

“As we continue to renovate and expand recreational facilities town-wide, we hope many residents who have not yet visited Shady Rest take the opportunity to experience this local, and now nationally-listed, treasure,” said Adams via Patch.